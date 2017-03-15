Man dies after being hit by car

A 92-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Wakefield.

The man suffered serious injuries in the incident which happened on Horbury Road at around 11.45am on Tuesday.

A silver Ford Fiesta was travelling towards Horbury and away from the city centre, when it collided with the man.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance but died in hospital last night.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle beforehand is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 0654.