Man found dead at wheel of car in Leeds

A MAN died after apparently being taken ill at the wheel of his car in Leeds.

A black VW Golf was found stopped at traffic lights on the A61 South Accommodation Road at Hunslet with the driver unconscious at the wheel on Thursday night. (January 5)

Police were contacted by the ambulance service just after 11.30pm.

The 59-year-old man was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the Golf, registration YL02UKC, travelling from Leeds city centre towards the M621 in the time leading up to the incident or who saw the vehicle stopped at the traffic lights on South Accommodation Road near to Cross Green Lane. Call 101, quoting log number 1715 of January 5.