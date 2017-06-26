Man released without charge after Stanley death

A man arrested in relation to the death of a man in Stanley at the weekend has been released without charge.

Police, ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to Haydn Avenue on Saturday just after 2pm.

A man, thought to have been in his 70s, died a short time later and a man in his 30s was taken in for questioning on suspicion of assault.

He was released from custody today and faces no charge.

A neighbour today said: “We didn’t know what was going on and we were surprised to see all the police and ambulances.

“We’ve lived here 30 years and the couple who live there have been here longer than that.

“They were a really nice couple, they were always in the garden and had a lot of time for his grandkids.

“It’s just such a shock, it’s really nice living round here and it’s always quiet.”