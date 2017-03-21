Man rescued from thick smoke

A man was helped out of his smoke-filled flat by firefighters after a pan caught fire in the kitchen.

The blaze broke out after he fell asleep whilst cooking at his home in Horsefair, Pontefract.

Firefighters from Pontefract Station were called to the scene shortly after 8.30am this morning.

Neighbours alerted them to the fire, after hearing the man’s smoke alarm going off.

They fire was out when the team arrived but the flat was smoke-logged.

They banged on the door to wake the man, who was in his 30s, and got him out the property.

He was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Watch Commander Aron Green said: “The man had fallen asleep whilst the cooking was on.

“He had working smoke detectors which were activated.

“Even with him still asleep, the noise alerted the neighbours who told us.

“It shows just how important having working smoke alarms is.”

He advised people to test their smoke alarms to make sure they are in working order.

Anyone who doesn’t have them, but would like them installed, is asked to get in touch with the fire station.