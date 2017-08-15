Man stabbed and two men arrested as Dewsbury station closes for police investigation

A stabbing led to the closure of Dewsbury train station this afternoon.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected stabbing in Dewsbury this afternoon (Tuesday, 15 August).

All trains were stopped at Dewsbury Station for over half an hour while police dealt with the incident.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

The incident is thought to have happened in the town centre near to the train station on Wellington Road.

The injured man was found in the train station but it is thought he was assaulted elsewhere and made his way to the location.

At this stage his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1147 of Tuesday 15 August