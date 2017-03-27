Man taken to hospital following collision involving a van and pedestrian

A 29 year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving a van in Hemsworth.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident which led to the man being taken to Pinderfields Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson said it happened at around 6.37pm on Saturday on Market Street near to the junction with Barnsley Road.

A white Ford Transit van was travelling north along Market Street when it approached the traffic lights at the junction with Barnsley Road.

The van hit a pedestrian who was at the traffic lights.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting reference 1482 of 25/03.