Man wanted on recall to prison

Police want help to trace a man who has been recalled to prison.

Joseph Swift, 36, is believed to be within West Yorkshire area, possibly in Normanton.

He is described as white, thin and around 5ft 7ins tall.

He has a tattoo of a pair of lips and short, sandy coloured hair.

He has been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Anyone who sees him or has any information is asked to contact Wakefield District Police on 101, referencing crime number 13170329822.