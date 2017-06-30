Manhunt: Serial rapist who kidnapped schoolgirl in Leeds is on run for second time

A child rapist jailed for life for kidnapping a schoolgirl at a bus stop in Leeds has gone on the run for the second time - after being allowed to stay in a bail hostel.

Sean Perry, 46, had been released on licence despite having previously escaped from an open prison.

He was jailed for life in December 2002 after he admitted kidnapping a 14-year-old schoolgirl from a bus stop in Kippax.

Perry grabbed the victim by her hair, dragged her to a dark alleyway and put his hand over her face.

He only halted the attack and ran off when a boy playing in a nearby garden alerted his grandfather, who shouted at him to stop.

When he was jailed - under his other surname Cawthray - Judge James Spencer said that he was a threat to women.

Perry had previously been jailed for four years at Leeds Crown Court in 1990 for raping a 15-year-old girl and a second charge of attempted rape.

He was released early from prison and within months he had raped a 20-year-old woman while he was studying art at De Montford University in Leicester.

Perry was sentenced for that attack in 1993, receiving an eight year prison term.

Last year he was released early from prison again, having served 14 years for the kidnap of the schoolgirl in Kippax.

Perry was housed in a bail hostel in Leicester city centre, but the authorities admitted last night that he had not been seen since 2pm on June 19.

It also emerged that the serial rapist has a history of running away.

In December 2013 a manhunt was launched when he fled Leyhill Open Prison in Tortworth, Gloucestershire.

Now he is a fugitive once again and police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of Perry, who has also used the surname Goldthorpe.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: "Extensive enquiries have been conducted to locate him but without success.

"Anyone who sees him should not approach him but call the police immediately."

Perry is white, about 6ft and slim build, with short cropped dark hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing grey-coloured shorts and a grey short sleeve T-shirt with a large '23' motif in white on the front.

He was also wearing black trainers and carrying a grey and black backpack.