Marching wall together! Art attack planned for Leeds United landmark

A striking piece of public art is set to give a vibrant new look to a landmark location near Leeds United’s Elland Road ground.

Thousands of fans regularly walk through the Lowfields Road tunnel under the M621 as they head to matches at the stadium.

Now the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust wants to make the most of the site by commissioning a Whites-themed mural for one of its prominent exterior walls.

And with United entering a new era under recently-installed owner Andrea Radrizzani, it is perhaps fitting that the mural will replace graffiti messages both for and against Massimo Cellino, the club’s divisive former president.

The project is being run in partnership with Leeds-based East Street Arts and has won the backing of Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn.

It is hoped the mural will be ready for United’s first home league game of the season, against Preston North End on Saturday, August 12.

With that in mind, the trust has started a search for an artist who will – for a fee of £3,500 – provide a design and carry out the painting work.

A mocked-up image of a mural featuring United legends Don Revie and Billy Bremner has also been produced to help fire the imaginations of potential applicants.

Trust board member Jon Howe told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There are many images and slogans that are synonymous with Leeds United’s history from 1919 to today.

“The mural could include some of these, but should represent the proud, independent and almost unforgiven spirit of Leeds United as a unique football club that stands on its own, and it should also proudly represent the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust as a body that fights for fans’ rights and gives them a voice.

“We feel this is a unique opportunity for Leeds United fans to have a physical imprint on Elland Road, to leave their mark on the matchday experience, and to contribute towards something that will hopefully last for generations to come.”

Design ideas can be sent to the project team via the www.curatorspace.com/opportunities/detail/leeds-united-supporters-trust-mural-commission/1454 web page.

The deadline for submissions is 5pm next Friday, July 14.

The intention is to draw up a shortlist of four or five proposals, with trust members voting on the winning submission.

Some of the costs of the project will be met by the trust, with the remainder due to be raised by a crowdfunding appeal.