Market closed because of Storm Doris

Castleford’s outdoor market has been forced to close for the day due to Storm Doris.

Wakefield Council has taken the decision to close down all of the stalls outside as the winds continue to batter the region.

The market will resume tomorrow as normal, while the indoor market has been unaffected.

Gales of up to 80 mph are being predicted over the next few hours and a weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office.

Have you been affected by Storm Doris?

Send your photographs of stories to editorial@pandcexpress.co.uk or editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk