Market stalls to go to bus station

Several stalls from the indoor market are being moved to the bus station, as developers await a decision on plans to replace the £3m market hall with a leisure complex.

Sovereign Centros and the owners of Trinity Walk shopping centre submitted proposals for a nine-screen cinema, restaurants and cafes at the site in March.

The council said it was working to relocate indoor market traders.

Andy Wallhead, Wakefield Council’s corporate director for regeneration and economic Growth, said: “Arriva is planning to introduce some additional stalls into the bus station. We are therefore in the process of taking some of the stalls out of the Wakefield market hall building to relocate them in the bus station.

“We hope this will give some of the traders the opportunity to move to these new stalls if they wish.”