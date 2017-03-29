Marks and Spencer recall soup due to possible chemical contamination

Marks and Spencer is recalling its Chicken and Vegetable Soup as a precautionary measure over fears of contamination.

The 600g packs have been withdrawn because of a taint caused by possible chemical contamination.

The product in question has a sell-by date of March 30 2017, and a Unique Product Code of 00711135.

No other Marks and Spencer products are known to be affected.

A company statement read: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”