Masked robber strikes at West Yorkshire village bookmakers

A masked robber made off with a large quantity of cash from a village bookmakers in West Yorkshire after demanding money from staff.

Police have today released details of the robbery which occurred at Betfred on Upton High Street on September 19.

At around 9.30pm, a man with his face covered entered the premises and told staff to hand over money.

The man, who was white, tall, of average build and with dark, bushy eyebrows, then fled on foot towards Field Lane.

He was wearing a black bomber jacket over the top of a grey hooded top, a grey dust mask, dark blue jeans and distinctive black smart shoes with a square toe.

Anyone with information or anyone who recognises the description of the suspect is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170434153.