Meat the main contenders - the definitive National Burger Day list

WIth the once-humble burger joint taking over the UK’s High Streets, the fast-food’s rise is being celebrated today, Friday 25th August, as National Burger Day.

But with so much choice, how can you be sure you’re getting value for money?

Discount website www.myvouchercodes.co.uk has put together what they say is the 'Definitive' list of burgers*, weighing them up, pound per pound, price versus burger meat content, so you can see just which chains are actually offering you the best value for money.

The meaty treats have also been stacked in four key categories: Cheat Day, Pay Day, Date Night and Late Night Munchies.

Perhaps surprisingly, Five Guys offers less value for money than the higher end restaurants - its 3.5oz burger costing £6.75 (£30.86 per lb) compared to just £24.83 per lb for Miller & Carter.

Least expensive Most expensive

McDonalds (£8.90 per lb) Red Dog Saloon (£47.73 per lb)

Burger King (£9.32 per lb) Red's True BBQ (£32.48 per lb)

Wimpy (£11.40 per lb) Five Guys (£30.86 per lb)

Handmade Burger Co (£15.88 per lb) Chiquito (£29.20 per lb)

Ed's Easy Diner (£17.33) Honest Burgers (£28 per lb)

Regional Comparison

MyVoucherCodes also compared the price of burgers from the most popular restaurants across the UK to find the average price that you will pay in your hometown.

The North-South divide is flipped on its head when it comes to burgers for three of the most expensive regions are from the North.

Least expensive Most expensive

South East – £7.10 on average East of England - £8.96 on average

South West - £7.60 on average North West - £8.90 on average

London - £7.63 on average North East - £8.86 on average

Wales & Midlands - £8.03 on average Yorkshire - £8.85 on average

*"Definitive" Burger List:

The Date Night

Burger & Lobster

Miller & Carter

Meat Liquor

All Bar One

CAU

Cheat Day

Weatherspoon's

TGIs

Ed's Easy Diner

Byron

Five Guys

Late Night Munchies

McDonalds

Wimpy

Burger King

Shake Shack

Dirty Burger

Pay Day

Gaucho

GBK

Bleecker Street

Honest Burgers