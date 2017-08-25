Meat the main contenders - the definitive National Burger Day list

WIth the once-humble burger joint taking over the UK’s High Streets, the fast-food’s rise is being celebrated today, Friday 25th August, as National Burger Day.
But with so much choice, how can you be sure you’re getting value for money?
Discount website www.myvouchercodes.co.uk has put together what they say is the 'Definitive' list of burgers*, weighing them up, pound per pound, price versus burger meat content, so you can see just which chains are actually offering you the best value for money.
The meaty treats have also been stacked in four key categories: Cheat Day, Pay Day, Date Night and Late Night Munchies.
Perhaps surprisingly, Five Guys offers less value for money than the higher end restaurants - its 3.5oz burger costing £6.75 (£30.86 per lb) compared to just £24.83 per lb for Miller & Carter.
Least expensive Most expensive
McDonalds (£8.90 per lb) Red Dog Saloon (£47.73 per lb)
Burger King (£9.32 per lb) Red's True BBQ (£32.48 per lb)
Wimpy (£11.40 per lb) Five Guys (£30.86 per lb)
Handmade Burger Co (£15.88 per lb) Chiquito (£29.20 per lb)
Ed's Easy Diner (£17.33) Honest Burgers (£28 per lb)
Regional Comparison
MyVoucherCodes also compared the price of burgers from the most popular restaurants across the UK to find the average price that you will pay in your hometown.
The North-South divide is flipped on its head when it comes to burgers for three of the most expensive regions are from the North.
Least expensive Most expensive
South East – £7.10 on average East of England - £8.96 on average
South West - £7.60 on average North West - £8.90 on average
London - £7.63 on average North East - £8.86 on average
Wales & Midlands - £8.03 on average Yorkshire - £8.85 on average
*"Definitive" Burger List:
The Date Night
Burger & Lobster
Miller & Carter
Meat Liquor
All Bar One
CAU
Cheat Day
Weatherspoon's
TGIs
Ed's Easy Diner
Byron
Five Guys
Late Night Munchies
McDonalds
Wimpy
Burger King
Shake Shack
Dirty Burger
Pay Day
Gaucho
GBK
Bleecker Street
GBK
Honest Burgers
