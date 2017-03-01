Meet Castleford fundraiser running London Marathon after seeing plight of homeless in Leeds

A selfless fundraiser is preparing to take on the London Marathon in aid of a homelessness charity.

Ryan McNamee, from Featherstone, decided to take up the challenge after speaking to homeless people and hearing the plight faced by those sleeping rough in Leeds city centre earlier this month.

The 23-year-old, who lives in Castleford, has set a target of raising £2,000 for Crisis, a national charity for the homeless which delivers services and organises campaigns.

“I have always wanted to do something big and challenging to support homeless people,” he told the YEP.

“Then two weeks ago, there was a man in Leeds city centre who had fallen homeless and after speaking to him I wanted to do something. I wanted to do something selfless and to tick off the bucket list.”

It comes as Crisis has warned the number of people sleeping rough in Yorkshire has risen.

Mr McNamee has already raised more than £1,000 towards his total target before the marathon on April 23.

He added: “I can’t wait. I’m training at the moment and it’s quite tough but I’m just taking every stride as it comes.”

Ed Tait, director of fundraising at Crisis, said: “Our work simply wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and generosity of supporters like Ryan, and with rough sleeping up by 8 per cent in Yorkshire in 2016, it’s needed now more than ever.

“His efforts, and those of his fellow Crisis runners, will help us to provide life-changing services to homeless people in Yorkshire and right across the country.”

To donate, visit: www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=Helpthehomelessasap