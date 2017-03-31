Meet Tommy, a horse-riding scarecrow

Have you ever seen a horse-riding scarecrow?

Well, you have now as Tommy the Tyke is the mascot for this year’s Sandal Scarecrow Festival.

FEET UP: Tommy the Tyke and his pup take a break from horse riding.

He saddled up on Cheeky, the smallest of the ponies at Wakefield Riding for the Disabled, the charity for which he’ll be raising money between now and the festival weekend of September 23 and 24. There will also be a competition to guess his companion pup’s name.

Tommy will be making an appearance at Sandal Art Group’s exhibition at the visitor centre at Angler’s Country Park in April and will be popping up at other events in and around Sandal, including a special scarecrow coffee morning at the Star Inn on Standbridge Lane on May 20.

Scarecrow registrations open tomorrow and close at the end of August. Email yours early to scarecrowreg@btinternet.com. There are two scarecrow trails being planned around Sandal. People who are not on these will be able to display their scarecrows at Sandal Cricket Club or West Yorkshire Sports and Social Club.