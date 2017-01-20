Meeting as opposition to HS2 rail link grows

The fight against a proposed high speed rail link which would carve up the district’s towns, village and countryside will be held on Monday.

Action against the government’s controversial HS2 shcme will be discussed from 7.30pm at a community centre in Altofts.

The meeting at The Brig on St Mary’s Road will be attended by Wakefield Council leader Peter Box, who will explain why the local authority is opposed to HS2.

Opponents to HS2 say the £65m scheme is a waste of money and there is limited eveidence it would benefit the economy. Existing Wakefield-London trains could also be reduced if new HS2 trains from Leeds to the capaital are introduced under HS2, it is feared.

Coun Box said: “I do not believe that the £65bn that is to be spent on HS2 represents good value for money. Any economic benefits have been exaggerated and the proposals seem to totally ignore the many environmental concerns which have been raised.

“To be able to use HS2 people from the district would have to travel to Leeds, making the journey to get to London longer than now.” HS2 opponents say money would be better spent improving dilapidated existing train servcies around the North of England.

Coun Box said: “A better investment would be improved connectivity between Liverpool and Hull, which would connect the big urban centres.”

Meeting organiser Paul Dainto said: “It is extremely important that we all pull together to put a stop to this unjust scheme.

“I am delighted that coun Box is leading the opening of the public meeting as his support for the campaign has been unwavering. It is crucial that people living in the area know that our local politicians are listening to the views of the vast majority of residents in the area.”