Meeting to discuss nuclear threat

The Yorkshire Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) is to hold a meeting next Thursday in Pontefract.

The group is concerned that warheads and radioactive materials are being transported along Britain’s main roads, including the A1 through West Yorkshire.

A spokesman for the group said it is for ‘anybody who would like to find out more about nuclear convoys’.

It will be held at St Joseph’s School hall, on Newgate, at 7pm on September 14 with refreshments provided.