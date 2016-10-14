Men arrested after drugs operation

Four men have been arrested as part of a police investigation into drugs and related crimes.

Wakefield District CID searched properties in Bradford, Wakefield and Kirklees earlier this week and seized thousands of pounds in cash. They also recovered property including computers.

Two men aged 40, one aged 39 and a 28-year-old were arrested on suspicion of offences including money laundering.

They have been released on bail.

Officers said there will be more action in the ongoing operation.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillett of Wakefield District CID, said: “This week’s operation is the latest as part of our ongoing work in Wakefield District to investigate those who make profit and live a lavish lifestyle from drugs and the proceeds of crime.

“Officers have made several arrests and confiscated significant amounts of cash and I can promise residents that further action will follow.

“These investigations are complex and lengthy but police have a great deal of experience and skill in conducting such enquiries.”