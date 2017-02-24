Milk company set to create 60 new jobs with move

A milk-processing company is seeking to double in size by moving premises and creating more than 60 new jobs.

FP Processing Ltd is hoping to shift its operation to Normanton Industrial Estate from its current premises on Spa Street, Ossett.

More than £1.5 million is to be spent on new machinery with £5 million spent overall.

The firm, which currently has an annual turnover of £7 million, says the current plant is not suitable for expansion, and with the new site now secured, the firm has submitted an application to Wakefield Council.

The company, which already employs 62 people, has tankers of milk delivered up to twice a day.

There it is processed on a 24-hour cycle, packaged and loaded onto vans for distribution.

It helps supply NHS hospitals, schools, and care homes across Lancashire, Merseyside, Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

It is also in talks with the Department of Health about the national supply of nursery milk.

In a statement written on behalf of the company, it reads: “The business has been so successful that it can no longer meet the demand for its products, and all of the time new markets and opportunities are opening up. As a consequence FP has decided to invest £5 million.

“The relocation to the subject site will result in an increase of employees by around 100 per cent.

“It is considered that the proposed site is a wholly appropriate location within the existing industrial estate.”