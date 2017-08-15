Model railway society staged first open day

The golden age of steam was recreated on a miniature railway in Thornes Park.

Small scale locomotives Engines from Oxford, Cumbria, Goole, Leicestershire and Yorkshire all got a turn around the picturesque half mile-track through the parkland on August 5.

COMMUTER: A young boy waits his turn for a ride on an engine.

The showcase was part of the The Wakefield Society of Model and Experimental Engineers first open day in its long history.

Secretary Dennis Halstead said: “The aim of the day was to try and introduce people to our society. We’ve been in the park since the middle 1950s and never ever had an open day.

“We didn’t know what to expect but it was a very busy day and it went well.”

The group runs miniature trains from its base off Park Grove Road, close to Thornes Park Stadium, every Sunday and most Saturdays. The cost is 50p a ride.

PARK: A miniature steam train rolls through Thornes Park.

Mr Halstead, 76, said the engineering society was on the lookout for new and active members. Ring Mr Halstead on 01924 457690 for more information.