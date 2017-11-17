Months of roadworks planned for M1 at Wakefield

A £4m package of work to improve an eight-mile stretch of the M1 between Wakefield and Barnsley is to begin next week.

The work on the M1 will take place between Denby Dale (junction 39) and Barnsley (junction 37) and includes resurfacing, drainage repairs, work to the embankment and barrier work.

The work will take place overnight, between 9pm and 6am, when traffic levels are at their lowest.

Highways England says that advisory 50mph zones may be in place at times during the day and at night.

It is expected to be completed by February, but no work will take place over Christmas.

Drivers will still be able to get to Wooley Edge Services but will be diverted via the A636, A637 and West Bretton. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.