More sites are needed for travellers

A shortage of sites for people from travelling communities means more spaces must be found.

A study by Wakefield Council shows that 28 new pitches will be needed over the next five years, along with a ‘transit site’ with seven temporary plots.

The study found there would be a shortfall of 64 pitches for people from gypsy, traveller and travelling show people communities by 2032.

At a meeting yesterday the council’s cabinet decided to look for potential sites to accommodate travellers.

A cabinet report said: “If no council sites are suitable, privately owned sites could be considered for acquisition.

“The assessment has been carried out professionally and thoroughly and has involved substantial contact with gypsy, traveller and travelling showperson residents in the district.”