Motorist charged after police ‘stinger’ deployed

A motorist who was chased through the countryside before being stopped by a police ‘stinger’ near Pontefract has been charged with drug driving.

North Yorkshire Police chased the male for 20 minutes from the Selby area to Darrington, and could only stop the Ford Transit van he was driving with the device to deflate his tyres.

The incident happened on November 26, but police revealed at the weekend that he had also been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without a licence and insurance