Motorists’ conditions improve after lorry smash

Police say the conditions of two motorists whose car ploughed into a parked lorry has improved in hospital.

A man and a woman suffered serious injuries following the early-morning smash in Stanley on Wednesday.

The white Hyundai car was travelling in the direction of Lake Lock Road when it crashed into the HGV at the side of the road at about 4.20am.

A woman and a man, both in their 20s, were taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

The man suffered a broken leg, while the woman has head, back, chest and leg injuries.

It was initially reported that they suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, although this is no longer the case.

Sergeant Martin Greasley, of West Yorkshire Police’s Safer Roads Team, said: “This was a very serious incident which has left two people with significant injuries.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries but would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw a white Hyundai i20 driving in the area shortly before the collision, to get in touch.”

Lime Pit Lane was closed for hours and anyone with details should contact the police on 101, quoting log number 142 from March 1.