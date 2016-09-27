Motorists told to expect disruption as work on £33m road continues

Work is continuing on the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road, which is set to provide an essential road link between the A642 and A638.

The next phase of the new £33m road is to construct the junctions at Doncaster Road and Ferry Lane.

Work on Doncaster Road has been visibly ongoing for some time, and now traffic flow will be switched on to sections of the new roundabout so that work can take place on the existing road.

The council is warning those travelling through the area that the new layout may cause some disruption as drivers get used to the changes.

As the build takes place, the same number of traffic lanes will remain open in each direction wherever possible.

The junction works at Ferry Lane will also start in mid-October.

Coun Peter Box said: “Good progress continues to be made on the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road and we are confident that it will bring real benefits to the district when it opens next year.

“As the construction progresses, the work will become more visible and we apologise for any disruption that this may cause.

“The new road will help to reduce traffic congestion in and around the city, improve our transport links, unlock land for future development and help create thousands of new jobs.”

Also being created around the new relief road will be several ponds to help with surface water drainage around the new road. They are being designed to provide wildlife sanctuary and increase the biodiversity of the local area, linking into existing wetlands nearby.

The 7.5km Wakefield Eastern Relief Road is the first project being constructed as part of the Combined Authority’s 10-year programme of strategic transport schemes targeted to accelerate growth and create up to 20,000 jobs across the region. Funding for the schemes is though the £1bn Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal from the Government’s Local Growth Fund.

The road is still on course to be completed early next year.

For more information and updates on the roads progress, visit the Council website at www.wakefield.gov.uk/easternreliefroad