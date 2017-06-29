MP vows to fight to get HS2 out of our area

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett has pledged to do all he can to stop HS2 passing through the district.

Mr Trickett said he will continue to fight against the plans for the route - and he has written to the new HS2 minister Paul Maynard to raise his concern about its impact on local communities.

The HS2 project is set to pass its final hurdle today

He said: “I have asked for a meeting with him as soon as possible. He must be informed just how much the HS2 route will damage our area.

“I am absolutely clear that everything must be done to change the proposed route, and will be making it my mission to do so over the coming months.”

The £55bn high-speed rail project will link London to the West Midlands, Manchester and Leeds. The proposed Midlands to Leeds stretch of the proposed route would pass to the west of South Kirkby, Hemsworth and Fitzwilliam, over the A638 on a 300m-long viaduct between Crofton and Sharlston Common, over the existing railway at Kirkthorpe and would continue west of Normanton and Altofts.

Hemsworth and Fitzwilliam are also on a shortlist of possible locations for a 1,700 space rail park-and-ride site.

And a rolling stock depot is also planned close to Crofton, but the government said it was assessing alternative locations in response to concerns raised by residents.

Mr Trickett said the plans would bring “all the pain but none of the gain” to local residents. He fears it will cause years of disruption to the district’s towns, villages and countryside during construction and once complete.

The controversial HS2 plan has been deemed “a waste of money” by opponents and campaign groups. It has also been criticised by Wakefield Council leader Coun Peter Box.

In his first speech as HS2 minister last Thursday, Mr Maynard said HS2 would be “a radical upgrade to Britain’s rail capacity” and would free up space on the network.