Multi-storey car park to be demolished in August

An ageing multi-storey car park is set for demolition at the end of August.

Council bosses have announced that Rishworth Street multi-storey will close permanently on July 15 ahead of its demolition the following month.

An exact date has not been given for when the car park, built in 1971, will be knocked down.

Wakefield Council said a cordon would be in place on the day and the demolition would be live-streamed on its website www.wakefield.gov.uk

Coun Denise Jeffery, deputy council leader, said: “The car park is reaching the end of its lifespan and by demolishing it we hope it will help attract developers who are interested in investing in this part of the city.

“The multi-storey car park will be replaced within 12 weeks with a surface level long-stay car park, which will remain until a developer is found for the wider area.

“Safety is paramount during the demolition, and we ask that anyone who wants to observe the demolition does so via the council’s website where the it will be shown on a live web stream.

“On the day of demolition, a safety cordon will be put in place and unfortunately it will not be possible for people to watch it on site.”

The council said road closures would be in place during the demolition and nearby businesses and householders had been contacted.

Coun Jeffery added: “We apologise to local residents and businesses for any disruption that the demolition will cause.

“We have opted for this to take place on a Sunday to keep the disruption as minimal as possible and we will be contacting those in the local area to make them aware of the plans.”

The demolition will be funded with a £1.1m grant from the Leeds City Region, Wakefield Council said.