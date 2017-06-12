Multifuel firm gives £4,000 to help little Alex

A family trying to raise £60,000 for an operation in America for its five-year-old son has been helped by the Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 project.

The Craven family, from Castleford, is fundraising to pay for surgery and ongoing treatment for young Alex Craven.

He was born prematurely and was diagnosed with PVL (a toxin infection) and damage to the brain resulting in Spastic Diplegic Cerebral Palsy. The condition effects his mobility, coordination and balance.

Alex has been accepted for potentially life-changing surgery next month in St Louis, USA. The complex operation involves nerves to the spine being cut to eliminate pain and stiffness in his legs.

The £4,000 donation from the Multifuel project will help towards the overall fund needed to provide Alex with a future that could see him take his first steps. The fundraising tally has now passed £42,000.

Sarah Craven, Alex’s mum said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to the team at Multifuel for their generous donation towards Alex’s fund. It gives us a great boost and really will make a difference.”

The donation is linked to the exemplary site safety record on the FM2 site to date. Steve Davis, Head of Projects at energy firm SSE, said: “It was lovely to meet Alex and his family. We are really happy to be able to donate to such a good cause and wish them all the best with their future fundraising efforts.”

Work on site at FM2 began in the summer of 2016 and is expected to be completed by summer 2019. SSE works with its main contractor, HZI.

You can donate via www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/darrenwrightfoundation/alex-craven-fund.