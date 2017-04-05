Multiple pile-up on M621 near Leeds

Two lanes of the M621 near Leeds have been shut this morning after a multiple-vehicle crash.
The accident happened near Junction 1 at around 8.30am this morning.
Emergency services are at the scene.
