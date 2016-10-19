Mum donates 17 inches of her hair to charity

Kind-hearted Laura Clegg celebrated her birthday by giving to others.

The mum-of-two, from Flushdyke, had 17 inches cut off her hair in support of The Little Princess Trust.

She went from having locks as long as her bottom to a short cropped do in the space of minutes, when she braved the chop on her birthday last Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who had grown her hair for three years, said: “I was nervous beforehand but now it’s done I’m excited by the new look and really pleased to have supported The Little Princess Trust.

“My mother-in-law is going through breast cancer and she lost her hair and was given a wig, which is really nice.

“I wanted to support the trust to help other people in need of wigs and make someone else happy.”

Laura’s hair will be donated to help make wigs for youngsters who have lost their hair through illness.

She has also raised £250 for the charity.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Laura-Clegg13