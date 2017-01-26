Mum hoping to follow in daughter’s footsteps by becoming a model

A young mum is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her own three-year-old daughter - by becoming a model.

Natasha Sykes, from Wakefield, has been selected as a finalist of Top Model, a national competition to find the latest catwalk queens.

From thousands of applicants across Britain, she is just one of 31 finalists in her category.

But if the 24-year-old is to be successful, she would not be the first model in her family with her three-year-old, Cora-Bethan, already a veteran in the industry.

The tot has posed in front of the camera for Smyth’s Toys, Toys ‘R’ Us and even modelled clothes for Asda’s clothing range, George.

Natasha, who works as a hairdresser, said: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 16, but my time was taken up and I never got round to it.

“I tried getting into it when I was younger but I got scammed and it put me off.

“Then I had Cora and I didn’t think I’d ever really do it again.

“I got Cora into it and she loves it, she really knows what to do.

“I was asked once by a photographer if I wanted to get in a photo with her and I was put on the spot.

“I did and it just gave me the taste again.

“It would be amazing if we could both do modelling.

“I’ve got as much chace as anyone else and I’ve got nothing to lose, but if I was to win it would be a dream.”

Top Model competition has been running since 2006.

There are five categories, including men, over 25s and natural beauty - for which Natasha has been selected.

The finals will be held at a London hotel in March, and will be judged by top industry professionals with former Girl’s Aloud band member Sarah Harding also now on board.

As well as the judges choosing the winners of each section, there is also a public vote award, in which people can donate while giving Natasha a vote to help her win.

The money will go to Top Model’s chosen charity, Children With Cancer UK, and there is an award for the finalist who can raise the most cash.

To donate and vote, log onto uk.virginmoneygiving.com and type in ‘Natasha Sykes’ under the Make a Donation section.

Voting ends at 11.59pm on March 15.