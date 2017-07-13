Mum’s walk to thank kids’ trust

The mum of a boy who underwent lifesaving surgery at just four weeks old has completed a 23-mile walk to thank the charity that supported her family.

Anna Shepherd, 22, and partner Sam Railton, 26, were devastated when their 25 day old son Stevie was rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for emergency surgery last year. Stevie was born healthy but, during his first few weeks of life, was vomiting constantly. It was discovered that the muscle allowing food to pass from his stomach to the intestine had become blocked, meaning he was becoming dangerously ill.

During Stevie’s time in hospital, the family from Crofton was supported by The Sick Children’s Trust, which provided Anna and Sam with free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation at Magnolia House, just a few minutes’ walk from Stevie’s bedside.

To repay the charity, Anna, who works as a carer, walked the 23 miles from Magnolia House to Wakefield - a journey she would have had to make every day during Stevie’s hospital stay if it had not been for the trust’s support.

Anna, who was accompanied by seven family members and friends, raised £1,864 for completing the 10-hour walk. She said: “Although the walk was tough and I found it really challenging, it was nothing compared to the pain we experienced when Stevie was ill. The Sick Children’s Trust supported us for the whole time Stevie was in hospital. Not only did we want to fundraise to say thank you for the support, but we wanted to raise money to ensure the charity can support other families in a similar situation.”