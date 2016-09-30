Mum speaks of tender care at city’s hospice

A mum whose husband was cared for by Wakefield Hospice has spoken of her experiences ahead of a national campaign.

Liz Hudson’s husband Peter was suffering from two forms of cancer when his consultant recommended he stay in the hospice on Aberford Road.

Liz, speaking to highlight Hospice Care Week, said: “Going in that first day, Peter was quite emotional. He was weak, thin and in a great deal of pain. He was finding it hard to come to terms with his illness and it was very emotional. The staff were extraordinary in their response to him – I could see they cared. Nothing was rushed, and he was allowed to cry.

“We expected the hospice to be dull, sombre and full of despair. Far from it – there was a lovely atmosphere, not a bit morbid. The grounds are beautiful and inside it is tranquil yet full of friendly, smiling people.”

She said the hospice made her husband feel like a person again and not a number. Liz added: “The emotional support and medical care were extraordinary. To anyone using the hospice, for whatever reason, I would say, ‘Give it a try’. Don’t be afraid of it – it’s a good place, full of happiness and calm. The patient’s dignity is kept, and families and friends are welcome.”

She said the after care she received was amazing, and the bereavement team helped her when she felt alone.

Liz added: “Probably the most inspiring feature of the hospice is that 75 per cent of it is paid for through fundraising and the support of the local community. I’ve raised funds for the hospice and volunteered my time, and I get great pleasure in doing this. I want to keep this great facility, and I’ll continue to raise money for its upkeep; you never know when you might need it.”

Hospice Care Week runs from October 3-9.