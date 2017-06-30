Museum exhibition will celebrate the lives of LGBT+ communities

Wakefield Museum will hold its first ever exhibition to celebrate the culture and lives of the LGBT+ community.

And people are being asked to share their stories and contribute historic objects which could be included in the Rainbow Trail.

The exhibition, which opens on August 12, will include historic and modern stories incuding the city’s link to the Wolfenden Report, published almost 50 years ago, which led to the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality.

Coun Ryan Case, LGBT+ Champion at Wakefield Council said: “It’s great the lives and contribution of the LGBT+ community are being recognised and celebrated in our district.

“I’d encourage the community to get involved by getting in touch and contributing items, such as clothing, or objects that reflect different aspect of their lives.

“The museum team are also recording histories with local people and this is a great opportunity for people to share their stories.

“By getting involved, LGBT+ lives will be better represented in the city museum collections and these wonderful vivid histories will not be lost forever, to all Wakefield’s citizens.”

Coun Case said the lives of LGBT+ people were sparsely represented in the museum’s collections, particularly the lesbian and trans history of the district.

The Rainbow Trail exhibition launch will include talks and short film screenings.

To find out more, call collections officer Steven Skelley on 07393 762059.