Musician Rosie in George Michael tribute at Brits

A musician from Wakefield joined the frontman of pop band Coldplay at the Brit Awards this week in a tribute to late singer George Michael.

Multi-instrumentalist Rosie Doonan played piano as Chris Martin sang the Wham! member’s 1986 solo track A Different Corner at the O2 in London on Wednesday.

Family: Mick Doonan and his daughters Rosie, Frances and Seanna.

Just moments before, Michael’s former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley commemorated his friend’s life and work with an emotional speech.

After the ceremony, Rosie posted a modest Tweet: “Just playing piano at The Brits for Chris Martin and Mr John Metcalfe.”

Composer Mr Metcalfe, a past member of The Durutti Column, made his conducting debut with a string orchestra during the performance.

Rosie’s solo album Feel Love was released last Friday.

She decided on a career in music after an eagle-eyed music tutor at Pontefract’s NEW College recognised her family name and encouraged her to write a song with some peers.

Her grandfather John was a world champion piccolo player and her father is Mick Doonan, one of the founding members of 70s electric-folk outfit Hedgehog Pie and latterly a member of The Solicitors soul band.

The family home was always filled with music and musicians, so Rosie learned to play from a young age. She is proficient in piano, guitar, bass, saxophone and tenor saxophone.

Rosie and her younger sister Frances are also members of The Mighty Doonans family folk band.

Peter Gabriel and Birdy include some of the stars she has performed with, but she has also played in her own Leeds-based trio CryBabyCry

George Michael died on Christmas Day last year.