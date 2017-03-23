Neighbourhood police teams offer reassurance after terror attack

The inspectors leading Wakefield district’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams say more officers will be on the streets to reassure communities following the London terror attack.

Inspector Paul Sullivan and Inspector Helen Brear have issued statements through the force Facebook pages.

They said: “We would like to reassure you that we are deploying officers around our key locations which have a high foot fall of people, including town centres, shopping areas and other crowded spaces, following the tragic events in London yesterday.

“Whilst there is no specific intelligence around this matter being linked to our area, we are sensitive to the situation and we are aware that you may have concerns, that’s why it is important that our communities come together and support each other.

“The loss of life yesterday hasn’t been far from our minds. It was an absolutely tragic event, everybody who leaves their home on a morning has the right to return home and our thoughts are with everyone who lost their lives and were affected.

“Please be rest assured that your local police officers, police staff and our partners are working hard to ensure the safety of our local communities.”

They confirmed that West Yorkshire Police had more firearms officers available should anything happen

And they urged people to report anything suspicious to the Confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321.