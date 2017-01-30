New and improved route revealed for Leeds triathlon

Amateur triathletes will tackle a new course when they take part in this year's ITU World Series age-group races in Leeds.

A single transition in Roundhay Park has been introduced to improve the logistics for the 5,000 competitors expected to enter the full and sprint-distance events in June.

An amended route has been planned after organisational difficulties at the 2016 event left some entrants stranded without clothing and equipment due to the multiple transition zones.

The elite race, which will see Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee defend his title at his home ITU event, also has a new route.

British Triathlon have taken the planning of the June 10-11 triathlon spectacular in-house this year to improve the experience for the anticipated 10,000-strong crowds.

Over 2,000 amateurs have already signed up for the age-group races, which also include a Go Tri course for beginners.

They will complete a swim of either 750m or 1,500m in the park's famous Waterloo Lake, before tackling a new, circular bike route via Headingley (19km or 36km). They will rack their bikes in a single transition hub in the park before the run, which will take them to the city centre and the iconic blue carpet finish on the Headrow (7.5km or 10km).

Elite racers, among them the world's best triathletes, will begin with a 1,500m swim and take on a 40km bike leg which passes through Moortown, Meanwood, Headingley and Burley. Their run will be seven laps of a city centre loop, which includes Millennium Square.

Shuttle buses will again be provided to transport entrants and spectators between Roundhay and the city centre.

Alistair's brother Jonathan, who won silver at the Rio Olympics last summer, said:

“The route shows what an exciting race the Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds will be for spectators. The multi-lap bike course goes into the heart of the city centre making it really technical and spectator friendly with plenty of opportunities to watch the racing. With an iconic finish in Millennium Square, it’s going to be brilliant. It’s always great to have the triathlon community out in force and if you love triathlon then you need to join us in Leeds in June.”

Places are available at www.leedstriathlon.org.

View the standard age-group route below and the elite distance route here http://leeds.triathlon.org/elite.