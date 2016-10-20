New development gets underway to bring 700 new homes

Work has begun on a major new development, which aims to bring approximately 700 new homes over the coming years near Wakefield.

Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire has started construction on its first phase of 47 homes, off the A650.

The Kingsbury Meadows development, as it will become known, will feature a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom properties.

Just a two mile drive from Wakefield city centre and a 20 minute car journey to Leeds, the development benefits from a host of local amenities, schools and parklands.

Wayne Gradwell, managing director at Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire, said: “We are committed to building high quality homes in sought after locations.

“This major new development forms an integral part of our expansion programme in the Wakefield area and we are currently in the early stages of seeking planning consent for our proposed future phases.

“We are working towards handing over the keys to our first customers in spring 2017.”

Customers interested in properties at Kingsbury Meadows are asked to call 01924 614 668 or visit the marketing suite on Herriot Way, Wakefield from Thursdays to Mondays.

For further information visit www.persimmonhomes.com.