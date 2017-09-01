New disability football team to launch in Wakefield, after Pontefract Pirates' Special Olympics success

Adults with disabilities and learning difficulties will be able to sign up to a new specialist football team, launching in Wakefield this month.

Pontefract Pirates coaches James Grayson and Connor Rollinson will begin pan-disability sessions at Nostell Miners Welfare on September 15, just weeks after the Pirates' success in the nationwide Special Olympics summer games.

The team will meet at Crofton Community Centre on the 3G pitch every Friday from 6pm until 7pm.

Mr Grayson said: "The facilities are up there with the best in West Yorkshire and there is huge potential for disability football to grow and grow at Nostell.

“We’re only too happy to help out Nostell chairman Kevin Allsop and everyone involved in the club to get things started on the sisability football front.

“Because of the facilities, the potential for people with disabilities and learning difficulties to gain more confidence, make new friends and gain independence from just going to the Crofton Community Centre to play football is massive."

The pair plan to work with Nostell to achieve their long-term goal of creating a number of disability teams.

Mr Rollinson said: "Pirates chairman Trevor Waddington has given his blessing for us to assist any club that wants help setting up disability teams so for us it is a perfect opportunity.

“Our firm commitments to Pontefract remain completely unaffected, we’re just lending a hand to Nostell.

“We now look forward to working hard to promote the first session in September.”

Mr Allsop said he was impressed with the duo's "knowledge, drive and passion" for disability sport.

He said: "This is a very exciting project for the club. And James and Connor are the perfect people to start training sessions at Nostell for people with disabilities and learning difficulties.

“I believe the partnership has the makings of a very successful one.”