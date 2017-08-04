New jobs could be on way with coffee shop and petrol station plans for Snowhill

Have your say

A new petrol station, coffee shop and restaurant could be built to the north of the city.

Around 60 new jobs could be created for the community if the development, east of the A650 at Snowhill, gets the go-ahead.

Applicant Monte Blackburn Ltd is requesting permission to construct a drive through fast food outlet, a petrol station with convenience store and a drive through coffee shop, along with 50 parking spaces.

Plans for the scheme have been submitted to Wakefield Council for consideration.

They come after the newly-constructed £12m Snowhill Retail Park opened this Spring, creating 250 jobs.

Its stores include Aldi, Iceland Food Warehouse, Poundworld, Greggs, Costa, and McDonald’s,

New homes have also been built on neighbouring land, with the construction of more houses underway, as part of the multi-million pound Snowhill masterplan.

Planning documents for the latest development state: “It is anticipated that the proposal will predominantly serve passing trade, particularly along the A650, and linked trips with Snowhill Retail Park.

“It is anticipated that the proposals will provide significant benefit to passing customers, commuters, local employees and local residents.”

Proposals for the wider Snowhill development were granted approval by the council in 2009. Up to 1,200 homes and 57,818sq metres of employment space are planned for the site, as well as leisure and community facilities.