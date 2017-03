May Queen Nicole Ackroyd will take centre stage at a traditional summer festival.

May Day celebrations have been held in Gawthorpe for more than 140 years.

Nicole will be accompanied by maids of honour Eleanor Stevenson, Molly Jackson, Eve Petch, Willow Gledhill, and Olivia Garforth at the 141st Gawthorpe Maypole Feast and Procession on Saturday, May 2.