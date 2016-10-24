New “night rider” late bus between Wakefield and Leeds

A new late night bus service between Wakefield and Leeds is being launched.

Bus operator Arriva has said the new “night rider” service will run into the early hours of the morning each Friday and Saturday night.

The N10 service, which starts on November 4, will take around 30 minutes to get between Wakefield and Leeds, connecting people in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Robin Hood, Loftwood and Outwood with both cities.

Introductory fares will cost £3 for a single and £4 for a return.

Arriva said on its website: “After a late night out socialising in the city, the N10 gives customers an extremely low cost, quick and convenient way to get home.

“So whether you’re off to the theatre, out for a meal, or simply going for a few drinks in Leeds or Wakefield, why not hop on board the N10 from this November and start your festive season early.”

