New rainbow trail museum exhibit to open as city celebrates pride

Wakefield Museum’s first ever exhibition to celebrate the lives of the LGBT+ community will launch on Saturday, a day before the city’s Pride festival.

The Rainbow Trail will reveal the community’s history and culture as well as Wakefield’s link to the Wolfenden Report, which led to the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality.

People are also being asked to share their own stories to add to the collection.

Coun George Ayre, deputy cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Wakefield Council, said: “It’s great that the lives and contribution of the LGBT+ community is being recognised and celebrated in our district and I’d like to encourage people to check out the exhibition.”

The launch event will include talks and short film screenings.

It will be followed, on Sunday, by the annual Wakefield Pride event.

Celebrations will take place at The Rainbow pub and will include local and international performers and stalls offering support and advice.

There will also be entertainment at the New Union.

Pride coordinator Jo King Said: “On the 12th year as a fantastic diverse event for the community, we continue the celebration of equality only 50 years since decriminalisation of homosexuality.”

Ben’s Music Foundation is supporting the event through local live musicians.

The rainbow flag will be flown above Wakefield Town Hall from 10am today ahead of the festival.