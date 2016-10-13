New Wakefield initiative to cut unemployment and raise skills levels in young people

Young people in Wakefield are one step closer to gaining new skills and finding employment, thanks to a European Social Fund (ESF) project.

The Improve Your Prospects scheme will offer young people the boost they need to get involved with community based activities and break the cycle of unemployment, low prospects and poor life chances.

It is part of a drive by Wakefield Connexions to reduce the number of 16 to 18-year-olds who are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) in the area. The new initiative is being run by Prospects, which delivers Wakefield Connexions for Wakefield Council.

A number of local training providers will also be involved in delivering the programme, which will see the young people working towards an accredited award or qualification.

Nicola Brown, project manager, said: “We will be supporting young people who have been written off and are in danger of becoming isolated from their community. Improve Your Prospects will give young people an opportunity to turn their lives around. Some will have struggled at school, others will have complicated home lives, all of them deserve the opportunity to make a better future for themselves. Improve Your Prospects will give them vital employability tools and increase their confidence, helping them to re-engage and improve social inclusion.”

The programme will involve group learning, one to one mentoring, individual learning plans, relevant work experience and employer visits.

Young people will be identified in schools and by Wakefield Connexions. Visit www.connexionswakefield.co.uk or telephone 01924 371 579 for more information.