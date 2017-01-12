New Year arrivals are joyful start to 2017

Newborn babies brought their families a joyful start to 2017.

Abel John Mark Bowman was born at Pontefract’s Friarwood Birth Centre at 7.43pm on New Year’s Eve, weighing 7lbs 5oz, to mum Bethany Shelley and dad Christopher Bowman, of Normanton.

Baby Abel Bowman was born at New Year at Ponte birth centre. Parents Bethany and Chris

Joseph John Meeson-Wood was the first baby of 2017 at Pinderfields Hospital.

Joseph weighed 7lbs 11oz and is now home with mum Roxanne Meeson and dad Steven Wood, of Pontefract.

At Dewsbury hospital’s Bronte Birth Centre, Harrison Paul Wright was born at 3.02 am, weighting 8lbs 3oz, the first New Year baby to be born at the unit.

He is now home with dad Stuart, 40, mum Gemma 32, sister Lucy, 3, of Emley Moor.