Next phase of City Fields masterplan for new homes and school gets go-ahead

Councillors have given the go-ahead to plans for the next stage of the City Fields development, which could create jobs and attract investment into the district.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee granted permission for the employment phase of the scheme, to the East of the city.

Keyland Developments plans to create industry and trade space as well as a pub, diner or drive-thru restaurant as part of the Waterside Park Business Hub.

The 47 acre site is currently empty and was formerly part of the Calder Vale Wastewater Sewage Treatment Works.

Planning documents submitted to the council said: “The strategic location of the site, along the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road, provides a great opportunity to create a vibrant and diverse working environment, for a range of occupiers to enhance employment opportunities.”

A report to the planning committee said Wakefield Civic Society had commented on the development.

It read: “They have stated they broadly welcome the scheme with its potential to create jobs and bring further inward investment into Wakefield while making use of a rather neglected site.”

City Fields will provide 2,500 new homes, a primary school, health and leisure facilities, parkland and commercial space, as well as 3,200 jobs.

The site will also include a new 2km landscaped waterfront area with canalside walks, cafes, restaurants, bars and shops.

Construction is also underway on a new £33m, 5.5km Eastern Relief Road, which will be used to access the development.

It will run from Aberford Road to Doncaster Road and aims to ease congestion in the area.