Nightclub’s licence to be reviewed after cannabis seized in raid

A nightclub’s licence will be reviewed following a police raid which uncovered more than 40 cannabis plants.

Officers and sniffer dogs raided Koco Bongo bar in the city centre on Saturday night.

They seized thousands of pounds worth of suspected drugs after finding the plants and growing equipment, including fans and lighting, in the upstairs of the property.

Police said they arrested a 48-year-old man from South Yorkshire on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

They said a 23-year-old man who was earlier arrested in connection with the raid had been bailed.

The nightclub’s licence will now be reviewed.

A notice, stating that Wakefield Council was required to undertake the review, was posted on the front door of the premises earlier this week.

It said the grounds for review were “that in the opinion of a senior police officer, the premises are associated with serious crime or serious disorder or both as a result of an incident that occurred at the premises on March 25, 2017”.

Anyone who wants to make representation has until April 10 to do so.

Enquiries into Saturday’s raid, by Wakefield Neighbourhood Police and licensing officers, remain ongoing.

Inspector Helen Brear of the Wakefield North West NPT, said: “Saturday’s operation saw officers seize suspected drugs and I hope the scale of the police operation helped demonstrate to residents just how seriously these issues are treated.

“Officers acted as a result of information received by the police and I would urge anyone who has information about the potential production of the supply of illegal drugs in the Wakefield district to contact the us.”

The operation was part of an ongoing drive, launched in October, to make the district safer on a night.

The initiative will now continue past Easter.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.