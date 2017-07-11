‘No foul play’ during rugby match which left Wakefield teenager in a critical condition, club says

The club of a teenager left in a coma after a rugby match says there was ‘no obvious incident or suspicion of foul play’ as he remains in a critical condition.

Evan Hawksworth, who plays for Stanley Rovers U14s, sustained a head injury during a game against Batley Boys on Sunday.

He underwent surgery to stop a bleed on his brain.

His coach, Steve Abraham posted on Facebook that the youngster remains critical at Leeds General Infirmary.

Support continues to pour in for Evan, whom his coach described as having the ‘heart of a lion’.

Both Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers both tweeted in support of the 14-year-old, along with Leeds-born model, Nell McAndrew.

In a statement released by his club, supported by the Rugby Football League Benevolent Fund, it reads: “There appears to be no obvious incident which caused the injury and there is no suspicion of foul play.

“He was originally taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield and subsequently transferred to Leeds General Infirmary.

“He remains in a critical condition in hospital with his family around him.

“The Stanley Rangers Club will continue to support Evan and his family through this most difficult of times.

“Our hopes, thoughts and prayers are with Evan and his family and we will continue to express everybody’s solidarity, love and well meaning to all directly involved.”

Meanwhile, a JustGiving page has been set up for the RFL Benevolent Fund in Evan’s name, with all cash received administered at the discretion of Evan’s family.

More than £700 has been raised so far.

To donate log onto www.justgiving.com/fundraising/evan-hawksworth