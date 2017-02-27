Nokia 3310 officially revealed: Everything you need to know

After almost 17 years since it was originally launched, the iconic Nokia 3310 is officially back in business.

The classic phone earned almost legendary status in the early noughties for its incredible durability and ever-long battery life, making it an instant crowd-pleaser.

Despite smartphone after smartphone being released to the public since then, customers reacted with giddy excitement when news of the 3310’s relaunch leaked earlier this year.

Finally, at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona on Sunday, the public were treated to the return of the classic device - reborn with a “modern twist on design”.

HMD Global, the new mobile firm which licensed the Nokia brand last year, unveiled the product along with its new generation of smartphones.

But, it was the relaunch of the much-loved 3310 which stole the show, especially with the news that Snake will make a welcome return to the device. A new version of the addictive game will be available to play on Messenger, part of Facebook’s Instant Games cross platform experience.

HMD said the new 3310 will retain its famed durability as well as being thin, light and complete with a camera on the back, unlike its predecessor.

Battery life will, once again, become the thing of meme-related legends - boasting a 22-hour talk-time as well as a month long stand-by.

The phone has a slightly bigger screen than last time and comes with added colour, available in Warm Red and Yellow and Dark Blue and Grey.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer of HMD Global, said: “Nokia phones stir real emotions; people know them for their beautiful design and craftsmanship, together with a built-to-last quality that you can rely on.

“Our new portfolio combines these classic Nokia hallmarks with a best-in-class Android performance and a new level of craftsmanship.

The new smartphones also feature Google’s most recent innovation, the Google Assistant. Pekka Rantala, Chief Marketing Officer of HMD Global, said: “Consumers today are seeking relationships with brands that they can trust.

“The Nokia brand has over 150 years of heritage giving it an authentic, differentiating experience which we are proud to introduce to a new generation of fans.

“Our new Android Nokia smartphone portfolio, together with the return of the iconic Nokia 3310, is a real statement of our ambition and commitment to honouring the hallmarks of a true Nokia phone experience.”